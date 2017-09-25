Pirates' Josh Bell: Struggling down the stretch
Bell, who went hitless in three at-bats Sunday, is slashing .138/.219/.155 in his last 64 plate appearances.
He's driven in just one run despite batting fourth or fifth in all 17 games. The entire Pittsburgh squad has struggled to produce offense in September and Bell may simply be running out of steam in his first full MLB season. Despite the slump, the 25-year-old ranks second on the team with 595 plate appearances and .787 OPS. He's also become more adept playing a new position (first base), ranking sixth among NL first basemen with a -2.1 UZR rating.
