Pirates' Josh Bell: Won't return this season

Bell (groin) will not return this season, Nubyjas Wilborn of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Bell was hoping to return before the end of the season, but the Pirates opted to play it safe and shut him down with just five games left and no chance at making the playoffs. The first baseman will be eligible for arbitration for the first time in 2020 after slashing .277/.367/.569 with career highs in doubles (37), home runs (37) and RBI (116).

