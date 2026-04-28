Lawrence tossed a scoreless inning with one strikeout Monday in the 4-2 loss to the Cardinals.

Lawrence was limited to just 17 appearances last season with an elbow injury, but has pitched 14 times already this year. The sinker-sweeper pitcher has tallied 16 strikeouts already this year and has two holds. Right now, Lawrence is pitching more low-leverage situations, but that could change if he continues to shut batters down (zero runs allowed in last six appearances).