Peguero went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run Tuesday against the Tigers.

Peguero has started seven of Pittsburgh's last nine games, five of which have come at shortstop. Of late, he's started primarily at second base, however, with Alika Williams getting a look at shortstop. Peguero had an inconsistent production profile while rising through the minors, but he's taken advantage of his opportunities in Pittsburgh to this point by slugging three homers, driving in eight and scoring four runs across 24 plate appearances.