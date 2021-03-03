Peguero who remains in the Dominican Republic with visa issues, is hopeful to be in camp by the weekend, DK Pittsburgh Sports reports.

Acquired from Arizona as part of the Starling Marte trade return, Peguero spent 2020 in Altoona at the Pirates' alternative training site. He hit five homers and compiled an .866 OPS in 227 at-bats split between the Pioneer League and Low-A ball in 2019. The 20-year-old is looking to improve upon his power numbers in 2021. "I honestly have a little more power with my hands a little bit higher," Peguero said. "I've been trying to control that, getting the bat 100 percent into it." As a quick riser within the system, he could reach the majors as soon as 2022.