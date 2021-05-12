Pirates director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk said Wednesday that Peguero is nursing a minor right knee contusion, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. "I would highly anticipate seeing [Peguero] back in the [High-A Greensboro] lineup in the coming days," Tomczyk said.

The bruised knee has kept Peguero out of action since Sunday, but the young shortstop looks poised to get back on the field by the end of the week. The 20-year-old was off to a hot start to the season prior to picking up the injury, slashing .389/.450/.778 with two home runs and four stolen bases in his first five games.