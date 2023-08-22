Peguero is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Cardinals.
Peguero went 1-for-3 with two walks and two RBI in Monday's series-opening rout of St. Louis, but he'll grab some pine Tuesday as Alika Williams covers shortstop and Ji Hwan Bae handles second base.
