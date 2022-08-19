Peguero has hit just .222/.283/.292 with three home runs, eight steals and a 12:39 BB:K through 46 games since being optioned back to Double-A Altoona.

He wasn't exactly lighting up the league before his June cup of coffee in the majors, but Peguero has had a lot of trouble producing since making his return to Double-A. Though the 21-year-old shortstop has good speed and a bit of pop, the latter has hardly shown up this year. On the bright side, he has actually trimmed his strikeout rate a bit.