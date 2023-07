Peguero went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and two RBI on Saturday against the Phillies.

Peguero has been pushed out of playing time in the middle infield in recent days with Nick Gonzales serving as the primary starter at second base and Alika Williams at shortstop. However, Peguero made the case for more playing time by hitting his second big-league homer and also rolling an RBI single through the right side of the infield. He also has multiple hits in two of his last three starts.