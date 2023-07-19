Peguero is not in the starting lineup Wednesday versus the Guardians.
Peguero will head to the bench after he went 0-for-6 with five strikeouts over the first two games of the series. Tucupita Marcano will start at shortstop and bat seventh in the series finale with Cleveland.
