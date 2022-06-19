Peguero went 1-for-3 with a walk Saturday against the Giants.

Peguero made his big-league debut after being called up to replace Tucupita Marcano (illness) on the roster. He hit eighth and delivered a single the opposite way in the fourth inning to record his first major-league hit. Peguero is likely to return to Double-A Altoona once Marcano is activated, as his promotion was a result of geographical proximity to Pittsburgh.

