Gorski is making a push to break camp as the Pirates' fourth outfielder and is also an option as a backup first baseman, Alex Stumpf of MLB.com reports.

Gorski was formerly a well-regarded prospect in the Pirates' system, but he's stalled at Triple-A Indianapolis for the last two seasons. Now 27, he has three home runs across six at-bats in three Grapefruit League games. Gorski is also working at first base with Spencer Horwitz (wrist) sidelined, though he still faces an uphill battle to make the Opening Day roster given that he isn't on the 40-man roster.