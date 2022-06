Gorski was placed on the 7-day injured list at Double-A Altoona on Thursday with quadriceps injury, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.

A 2019 second-round pick, Gorski has a 1.007 OPS through 23 games in June for Altoona, but he suffered the quad injury Wednesday and is now unavailable. It's unclear how long the 24-year-old is expected to be sidelined, though he'll be out for at least a week.