Perez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and two strikeouts in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Cubs.

Perez drew the start Thursday after he had been on the bench in five of the last six games, and he blasted his third home run of the season in the bottom of the seventh inning. The 28-year-old has now homered in each of his last two games but has served as the clear backup catching option behind Jacob Stallings.