Perez went 4-for-4 with three homers and five RBI in an 8-7 win Thursday over Milwaukee.

Perez homered in the fourth, sixth and eighth innings in possibly his greatest performance as a big-leaguer. He had never before had a multi-homer game let alone a three-homer outing. The catcher entered the game with a .129/.178/.235 line and three homers and six RBI in 91 plate appearances and nearly doubled his season total in both homers and RBI.