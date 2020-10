Perez was claimed off waivers by the Pirates on Friday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The 28-year-old was apparently placed on waivers by the Rays, and the Pirates didn't allow him to get very far down the waiver order. Perez appeared in 38 games for Tampa Bay in 2020 and posted a .167/.237/.238 slash line with one home run and a 29 percent strikeout rate.