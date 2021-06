Perez went 2-for-4 with an RBI double in Tuesday's 10-5 loss to the Royals.

He's 5-for-15 with two homers in his last four starts since May 22. Jacob Stallings remains the starter but Perez has performed well at the plate since starting slowly. For the season, Perez is slashing just .145/.221/.323 in 68 plate appearances.