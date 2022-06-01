site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Pirates' Michael Perez: Not in Wednesday's lineup
RotoWire Staff
Perez isn't in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Dodgers.
Perez has lost out on playing time recently, and he'll be held out of the lineup for the fifth time in the last seven games. Tyler Heineman will start behind the dish and bat ninth.
