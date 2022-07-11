site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Pirates' Michael Perez: On bench again Monday
RotoWire Staff
Perez is not in the starting lineup Monday against the Marlins.
Perez will sit for a second game in a row Monday as the Pirates face lefty Trevor Rogers. Jason Delay will start again at catcher and bat ninth in the series opener.
