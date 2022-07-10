site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Pirates' Michael Perez: Resting Sunday
Perez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Brewers.
With a southpaw (Eric Lauer) on the hill for Milwaukee, the lefty-hitting Perez will take a seat in the series finale. Jason Delay replaces Perez behind the plate.
