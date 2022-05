Perez is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's series finale against the Dodgers.

Perez went 2-for-10 with two homers and three RBI in three games after having his contract selected by the Pirates on May 7, but he'll get a breather Wednesday. With Roberto Perez (hamstring) being moved to the 60-day injured list, the 29-year-old is in line to get a lot of run behind the plate for the foreseeable future. Andrew Knapp is starting at catcher and batting ninth in the series finale Wednesday.