Perez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game in San Diego.

The lefty-hitting Perez will take a seat for the third time in four games, paving the way for the switch-hitting Tyler Heineman to pick up another turn behind the dish. The Pirates have left-handed starting pitchers twice during the past three contests, so that could explain why Perez was passed over for the start in favor of Heineman. The two backstops may continue to work in a platoon for Pittsburgh, with neither representing an especially appealing fantasy option.