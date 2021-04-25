Perez went 3-for-3 with a solo home run, a double, a walk, three RBI and one run scored Saturday against the Twins.

Perez had not gotten his bat going at all entering Saturday's contest, though he was able to notch his first extra-base hits of the campaign against Michael Pineda. That began with a two-RBI double in the second inning. He followed that up with a leadoff home run in the fifth frame. Even after his big day at the dish, Perez is hitting only .190/.320/.381 across 25 plate appearances. He should continue to serve as the team's backup catcher.