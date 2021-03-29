Perez, who went 1-for-3 with a run against the Twins on Monday, has made the Opening Day roster, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

He's had a fine spring in his bid to back up catcher Jacob Stallings, showing off a strong arm while throwing out several would-be base thieves. Perez is already on the team's 40-man roster, something which made his path to the Opening Day roster easier than his competitor, Tony Wolters. Perez, who's batting .185 in 27 spring at-bats, holds a career slash line of .221/.286/.314 in the majors.