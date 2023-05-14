Keller (5-1) earned the win Sunday, tossing seven scoreless innings in which he allowed four hits during a 4-0 win over the Orioles. He struck out 13 and did not issue a walk.

Keller recorded a career-high 13 strikeouts, marking his second game of the season with double digits, and hasn't allowed a run over his past two starts (16 innings), lowering his ERA to 2.38. The right-hander has shown flashes before, but he's currently in the best stretch of his career and has a ridiculous 69:14 K:BB over 56.2 innings to start the season. Keller will look to continue his scoreless streak next time out, which is tentatively scheduled for the finale of a three-game weekend set versus Arizona.