Keller pitched six innings, allowing one run on five hits and three walks while striking out eight batters in Friday's 4-2 extra-inning win over the Cardinals.

Keller tossed five scoreless frames before Willson Contreras took him deep for a solo shot to open the bottom of the sixth inning, providing the only blemish on the right-hander's line. The 27-year-old has now recorded four straight quality starts, producing a 1.38 ERA and 1.12 WHIP with 33 strikeouts over 26 inning during that stretch. Keller's season-long ERA now sits at 3.93 over 169.2 frames in 28 outings.