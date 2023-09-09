Keller (11-9) yielded eight runs on 12 hits over five innings Friday, striking out four and taking a loss against Atlanta.

Keller ran into a buzzsaw Friday and things began to unravel when he coughed up four runs in the third inning. He also gave up eight runs against the Brewers on Aug. 3 but had allowed just eight total runs in his following five starts. His ERA rose to 4.23 with a 191:51 K:BB through 174.2 frames. Keller is projected to face the Nationals at home next week.