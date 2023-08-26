Keller (11-8) earned the win Friday, allowing four hits and one walk over eight scoreless innings against the Cubs. He struck out six.

Keller needed only 93 pitches to complete eight innings, which marked his second longest outing of the season in stifling the Cubs to earn his 11th win. The first-time All-Star had struggled in his first five starts following the break with a 9.11 ERA over 26.2 innings. However, in his past three starts he's regained his All-Star form, allowing only three earned runs with 25 strikeouts in 20 innings for a 1.35 ERA and an 11.3 K:9. Keller will look to continue his next start, currently scheduled to take place next Wednesday in Kansas City.