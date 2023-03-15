The Pirates named Keller their starting pitcher for their Opening Day game March 30 in Cincinnati, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports.

Keller will be rewarded with the Opening Day nod after he overcame a rough start to the 2022 campaign to sharpen his command and control from about mid-May onward, as he finished the season with a 3.22 ERA over his final 120.1 innings. He's carried over that success through his first four appearances of the Grapefruit League slate (4.09 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 13:1 K:BB in 11 innings) while also incorporating a new slider/cutter hybrid into his repertoire. Wins will likely still be hard to come by for Keller while he's pitching for a Pirates squad that remains in rebuilding mode, but the right-hander could prove to be a solid contributor in the ratio categories during his fifth season in the majors.