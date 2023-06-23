Keller allowed one run on five hits and no walks while striking out five batters over seven innings in Thursday's no-decision against Miami.

Miami starter Braxton Garrett made more noise with 13 strikeouts, but Keller matched him on the scoreboard with just one earned run over seven frames. The Pittsburgh hurler allowed just only extra-base hit (a double) and notched his 10th quality start of the campaign, tied for ninth-most in the league. While Keller has had some bumps of late -- he came into Thursday with a 6.14 ERA and 1.50 WHIP over his past five starts -- he's still putting up a career-best campaign overall. Through 16 starts, he's already notched a career-best eight wins while posting a 3.45 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 113:26 K:BB over 99 innings.