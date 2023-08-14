Keller allowed two runs (one earned) on five hits and three walks over six innings in a Game 1 victory during Sunday's doubleheader against the Reds. He struck out seven and did not factor in the decision.

Keller gave up one run in the fourth and fifth innings during his first quality start since July 8. He coughed up eight homers in his five previous outings since July 8, resulting in a brutal 9.11 ERA. Keller lowered his season ERA to 4.27 with a 161:46 K:BB across 149.2 innings. His next start is lined up to be in Minnesota.