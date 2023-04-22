Keller (2-0) picked up the win Friday in a 4-2 victory over the Reds, allowing two runs on four hits and a walk over six innings. He struck out five.

The right-hander continues to deal to begin the season, as Keller tossed 89 pitches (50 strikes) while delivering his fourth straight quality start. The 27-year-old will carry a 3.64 ERA and 30:11 K:BB through 29.2 innings into his next outing, likely to come next week at home against the Dodgers.