Keller did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing three runs on seven hits and two walks over six innings against the Cardinals. He struck out three.

Keller surrendered a run in the opening frame and then kept the Cardinals' bats quiet until the sixth when Lars Nootbaar tied the game at three with a two-run blast to right field. Keller commented after the game that he didn't feel "too crisp" during the outing but still found a way to grind out a third consecutive quality start. The 27-year-old will take a 3.80 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and a 25:10 K:BB over 23.2 innings into his next start, which is projected to take place at home against the Reds.