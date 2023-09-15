Keller (12-9) earned the win Thursday, allowing two hits and one walk over eight scoreless innings against Washington while striking out seven.

Keller was spectacular Thursday, allowing only two singles over eight innings of work, with one of those coming in the first at-bat of the game. It was a great bounceback start after the right-hander matched his season high with eight runs allowed in his previous outing, and it marked the third time this season in which he's gone at least eight innings. Keller has now won three of his last four decisions (spanning five starts), posting a 37:6 K:BB over that stretch.