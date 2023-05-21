Keller did not factor into the decision Saturday, allowing two runs on three hits over six innings against the Diamondbacks. He struck out eight.

Keller worked his way through the Diamondback's lineup with relative ease, retiring 16 straight batters after allowing a solo homer to Ketel Marte in the first inning and racking up eight strikeouts without walking a single batter. Keller has been one of the best pitchers in baseball over the past month, allowing just five earned runs in his last five starts (33.0 innings), picking up four wins and boasting an incredible 47:3 K/BB over that stretch. The right-hander was on his way to picking up another win Saturday, handing the ball off to the bullpen with a 3-2 lead after six innings, but had the win spoiled after Pavin Smith launched a two-run home run off Robert Stephenson to take the lead in the seventh. Keller is slated to take the mound next in a road series against the Mariners, who strikeout at the third-highest rate in MLB.