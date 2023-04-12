Keller did not factor into the decision Tuesday, allowing two runs on six hits and two walks over six innings against the Astros. He struck out seven.

Keller gave up both of his runs on solo homers. Alex Bregman took him deep in the first inning, and Kyle Tucker connected off the right-hander an inning later. From that point on Keller was outstanding, but he just didn't get the run support necessary to factor into the decision. Over his first three starts Keller now has a 3.57 ERA, 22:8 K:BB and 1.36 WHIP across 17.2 innings of work.