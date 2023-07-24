Keller (9-6) allowed six runs on nine hits and a walk over five innings Sunday, striking out seven and taking a loss against the Angels.

Keller turned in another poor performance, this time highlighted by a season-high three home runs allowed. His ERA has jumped from 3.31 to 4.01 after giving up 14 runs in his last two starts. The 27-year-old righty has posted a 5.51 ERA over his last 11 outings. Keller will look things around in his next starts which is currently projected to be at home against the Phillies.