Keller (1-0) picked up the win Wednesday, allowing one run on four hits and two walks over seven innings in a 4-1 victory over the Red Sox. He struck out seven.

The win almost slipped away from him in the seventh, as a tiring Keller left a pitch over the plate that Reese McGuire nearly hooked inside Pesky's Pole for a three-run homer to tie the game, but replay showed that the ball was just foul. The right-hander then struck McGuire out to end his day. Keller threw a hefty 107 pitches in total with a strong 33.6 percent CSW rate, but the Pirates are counting on the 27-year-old to develop into a workhorse this season. Through his first two starts, Keller sports a 3.86 ERA and 15:6 K:BB in 11.2 innings, and he lines up for a potential two-step next week, facing the Astros at home before a weekend series in St. Louis.