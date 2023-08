Keller (9-8) took the loss Thursday, allowing eight runs on nine hits and three walks over five innings against the Brewers. He struck out five.

It was another rough outing for Keller -- he's now allowed 24 runs over his last four starts (21.2 innings). Overall, his ERA is now up to 4.35 with a 1.25 WHIP and 150:43 K:BB across 15 starts (89 innings) this season. Keller will look to right the ship in his next start, currently scheduled for next week against Atlanta.