Keller (4-1) earned the win Monday, tossing a complete game shutout in which he allowed four hits and one walk during a 2-0 win over the Rockies. He struck out eight.

Keller struck out at least eight batters for a third straight outing and tossed his first career complete game shutout, marking the first time a Pirate has reached that feat since Jameson Taillon did during the 2018 season. The right-hander has been superb to start the 2023 campaign and currently sports a 2.72 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 56:14 K:BB through eight starts (49.2 innings). Keller will look to maintain his momentum next time out, which is tentatively scheduled for a three-game weekend set in Baltimore.