Keller came away with a no-decision Tuesday in Pittsburgh's 8-6 loss to Atlanta, giving up three runs on nine hits over five innings. He struck out four without walking a batter.

The right-hander rebounded somewhat from a brutal last outing that saw the Brewers tag him for eight runs in five innings, but Keller still has yet to regain his stellar early-season form. The 27-year-old hasn't picked up a win since late June, going 0-5 over his last seven starts with a 7.22 ERA, 1.73 WHIP and 36:15 K:BB through 38.2 innings. He'll try to find a way to get back on track in his next start, which could come at home this weekend against the Reds.