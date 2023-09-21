Keller (13-9) allowed seven runs on nine hits and a walk while striking out six over 5.2 innings, earning the win Wednesday over the Cubs.

Keller benefited from the Pirates storming ahead to an 8-1 lead in the top of the fifth inning, as he almost gave it all back. He's allowed 15 runs over his last 18.2 innings across three starts, one of which saw him throw eight shutout innings against the Nationals. The right-hander is now at a 4.25 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 204:53 K:BB through 188.1 innings through 31 starts. He's projected for a road start versus the Phillies early next week.