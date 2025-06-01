Gonzales (ankle) went 3-for-5 on Friday in a rehab appearance with Triple-A Indianapolis.
Gonzales is returning from a fractured ankle, but he was also briefly sidelined with a hand injury after being hit by a pitch. He returned to action May 23 and has gone 7-for-26 across six games since.
