Pirates director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk said Wednesday that Gonzales (heel) will shed his walking boot in 5-to-7 days, Mike Persak of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Gonzales has been in a walking boot since late June, but he's been able to swing and play catch while in the boot recently. The 23-year-old will presumably be able to ramp up his activity level once he sheds his boot, but it's not yet clear when he'll be able to return to game action.