Gonzales went 5-for-5 with two doubles and two RBI in Monday's 5-4 win versus Milwaukee.

The Pittsburgh second baseman completed the first Pirates five-hit game performance since Oneil Cruz accomplished the feat Aug. 2, 2024. In the process, Gonzales roped his second and third two-baggers of the season as he raised his average from .271 to .320 across 19 total games. The 26-year-old has been locked into a starting role at second base since returning from an ankle injury June 3.