Pirates' Nick Gonzales: Collects three RBI vs. Mets

Gonzales went 1-for-5 with a double and three RBI during the Pirates' 9-0 win over the Mets on Saturday.

Gonzales got the Pirates on the board with an RBI in the first inning before extending the team's lead to 8-0 with a two-run double in the fourth. His three RBI matched a season high that he set against the Astros on June 3, and he has gone 6-for-15 with two extra-base hits over his last four games. On the year, Gonzales is slashing .309/.362/.402 with five steals, six home runs and 53 RBI over 467 plate appearances.