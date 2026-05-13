Gonzales went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Rockies.

Gonzales drove home Oneil Cruz with an RBI single in the bottom of the first inning and later hit a ground-rule double in the eighth. He continues to swing a hot bat for the Pirates and has seven hits in 16 at-bats over the last three games. Gonzales now has four multi-hit games in nine contests this month and is slashing .321/.383/.371 with seven doubles, zero homers, 19 RBI, 17 runs scored, three stolen bases and an 11:27 BB:K across 154 plate appearances this season.