Gonzalez (ankle) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis on Friday.
Gonzalez fractured his left ankle on Opening Day in late March, and it wasn't until early May where he was able to shed a walking boot and take part in baseball activities. He's taking the next step in his recovery by starting a rehab assignment, and how his ankle responds after this weekend's games will determine a timeline for his return to the majors.
