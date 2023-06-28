Gonzales went 2-for-4 with a triple, a homer, two RBI and two runs scored in Tuesday's 9-4 victory over the Padres.

Gonzales nearly homered in the second inning, settling for a triple off the top of the wall for his first major-league hit. He'd manage to clear the fence in the seventh, crushing a 442-foot homer off Adrian Morejon for his first home run. The 24-year-old Gonzales is now 2-for-12 with an .814 OPS through four big-league games. After slashing .257/.370/.450 in Triple-A, Gonzales should continue to see regular reps as Pittsburgh's starting second baseman.