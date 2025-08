Gonzales went 4-for-6 with a run scored in Friday's 17-16 loss to the Rockies.

Gonzales extended his hit streak to five games after recording a season-high four base knocks. The 26-year-old hasn't provided much pop (five home runs) or speed (zero steals) through 47 games, but he's hitting .266 and should continue to occupy a prominent spot in the Pittsburgh batting order.